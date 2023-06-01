One person injured after partial ceiling collapse at Stamford Train Station

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One woman suffered minor injuries after a portion of ceiling liner collapsed in one of the tunnel stairwells at the Stamford Train Station.

The incident took place at 5:23 p.m.

The Stamford Fire Department responded to find that there was a partial ceiling collapse near an escalator that is currently being replaced by the Connecticut State Department of Transportation.

“Stamford’s an old train station. You can kind of see the wear and tear from over the years,” said John Murtagh, Stamford.

Roger Galindo takes the train from Stamford to work every day.

“You would think with the money you’re spending that the infrastructure is well maintained and apparently it’s not. This is definitely a hazard to people,” said Roger.

Although the mayor’s office and MTA say one woman was transported to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries, they say she was not directly injured by falling debris.

Police say they believe she was injured while running away from the collapse.

“Stamford’s one of the major hubs in the area and there’s thousands of people coming through here each day so this kind of stuff probably shouldn’t be happening,” John said.

The tunnel was closed off and will remain closed while the City of Stamford Building Department and Fire Marshals Office investigate, along with CTDOT engineers.

“There are ways for the public to get back and forth without using the tunnel and the train station staff is there to guide them to their destinations,” said a spokesperson for MTA. “The station platforms remain accessible throughout the station.”

When the tunnel will reopen is unknown.

