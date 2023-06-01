Two hurt in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An overnight double shooting sent two people to the hospital in New Haven.

Late Wednesday evening, officers said they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Derby Avenue and George Street.

Evidence markers were present when Channel 3 crews arrived at the scene.

The investigation was said to be ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.

An overnight double shooting sent two people to the hospital.

