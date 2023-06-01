Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Two hurt in New Haven shooting

Evidence markers were present when Channel 3 crews arrived at the scene.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An overnight double shooting sent two people to the hospital in New Haven.

Late Wednesday evening, officers said they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Derby Avenue and George Street.

Evidence markers were present when Channel 3 crews arrived at the scene.

The investigation was said to be ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

An overnight double shooting sent two people to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history
child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Michael DiMassa arrives at court in Hartford ahead of his sentencing. He pleaded guilty to...
Former CT lawmaker sentenced for COVID aid thefts
Police make arrest for Waterbury hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in Waterbury hit-and-run that critically injured scooter rider
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns

Latest News

car crashes into river in Norwich - WFSB
Driver crashes off bridge into river in Norwich
SCENE VIDEO: Reports of car in the water in Norwich
Stone Academy - WFSB
Lawmakers consider bill to help former Stone Academy students
TRENDING NOW: Sassy cat