Police search for suspect who stole more than $700 worth of energy drinks

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterford are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole more than $700 worth of energy drinks from Stop and Shop.

Authorities said it happened on May 22.

The suspect stole $741.47 worth of Red Bull and 5-Hour Energy drinks, Waterford police said.

The individual left the store in a small red truck, similar to a Ford Ranger, according to police.

“Let’s see if we can energize this case and fly the subject right to court shall we?” said Waterford police on social media.

“If you can identify this subject, please contact Officer Sangermano at 860-442-9451 ext. 2242 or by email at ksangermano@waterfordct.org,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.