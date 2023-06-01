Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police search for suspect who stole more than $700 worth of energy drinks

The suspect stole $741.47 worth of Red Bull and 5-Hour Energy drinks, Waterford police said.
The suspect stole $741.47 worth of Red Bull and 5-Hour Energy drinks, Waterford police said.(Waterford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterford are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole more than $700 worth of energy drinks from Stop and Shop.

Authorities said it happened on May 22.

The suspect stole $741.47 worth of Red Bull and 5-Hour Energy drinks, Waterford police said.

The individual left the store in a small red truck, similar to a Ford Ranger, according to police.

“Let’s see if we can energize this case and fly the subject right to court shall we?” said Waterford police on social media.

“If you can identify this subject, please contact Officer Sangermano at 860-442-9451 ext. 2242 or by email at ksangermano@waterfordct.org,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday June 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, isolated t’storms tomorrow afternoon!

Latest News

John Egan.
Former Waterbury city official had 16 drinks before hitting teen with his car
Newington parents - WFSB
I SAW THE SIGN: Parents of Newington grads vie for prime sign spots
Newington parents - WFSB
RAW VIDEO: Parents set up graduation signs in Newington
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday June 1. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, isolated t’storms tomorrow afternoon!