SOMETHING’S GROWING: Madison Earth Care talks about what to plant in June

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Meteorologist Jill Gilardi traveled to Madison Earth Care to find out what needs to be done in the garden as we kick off the month of June.

Most plants can go in the ground now, worry-free. But watering is very important to keep up with, especially with anything new.

“We are reaching that point where almost everything needs to be fed right now,” said Rachel Blundon, President of Madison Earth Care, second-generation owner.

Organic products are recommended.

“Roses are heavy feeders, so the more you give to them, the more you are going to get out,” Rachel said.

Hydrangeas and peonies like to be fed too, and they also need a little extra care this time of year.

“Anything woody, like hydrangeas, butterfly bushes, had a really tough winter, and they have a lot of dead wood in them. So it is time, if they are not showing life, it’s time to cut the dead wood,” Rachel explained. “You are going to take your pruners, and cut this dead wood, go all the way back, go all the way down to the base, and cut the dead wood out.”

Peony flowers are top heavy and will sag to the ground.

“What you can do is put a few stakes, probably 5 or 6 stakes all the way around the Peony, and then take some twine and tie a big circle around each stake so that there is a big circle around the Peony and the flowers can rest gently on the twine,” said Rachel.

