I-95 in Stamford reopens after crash with ‘serious life-threatening’ injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut DOT advised commuters of a major roadway closure Thursday morning.

A 2-car crash was reported on I-95 northbound near exit 8 early Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m.

An operator involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with ‘serious life-threatening injuries’, according to State Police.

The roadway was closed for several hours between Exits 8 and 9, but it has since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

