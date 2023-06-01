Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

I-95 in Stamford reopens after crash with ‘serious life-threatening’ injuries

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut DOT advised commuters of a major roadway closure Thursday morning.

A 2-car crash was reported on I-95 northbound near exit 8 early Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m.

An operator involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with ‘serious life-threatening injuries’, according to State Police.

The roadway was closed for several hours between Exits 8 and 9, but it has since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history
child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Michael DiMassa arrives at court in Hartford ahead of his sentencing. He pleaded guilty to...
Former CT lawmaker sentenced for COVID aid thefts
Police make arrest for Waterbury hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in Waterbury hit-and-run that critically injured scooter rider
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns

Latest News

The proposal would give the Office of Higher Education more power to reimburse students.
Legislators consider bill to help former Stone Academy students
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Temps go to summer-like/record levels, isolated t’storms tomorrow afternoon!
active wildfires - WFSB
CT’s DEEP issues Air Quality Alert for Thursday
The proposal would give the Office of Higher Education more power to reimburse students.
Legislators consider bill to help former Stone Academy students