I-95 in Stamford reopens after crash with ‘serious life-threatening’ injuries
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut DOT advised commuters of a major roadway closure Thursday morning.
A 2-car crash was reported on I-95 northbound near exit 8 early Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m.
An operator involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with ‘serious life-threatening injuries’, according to State Police.
The roadway was closed for several hours between Exits 8 and 9, but it has since reopened.
No further information was immediately available.
