25-year-old man arrested for assaulting co-worker with box cutter

25-year-old Joshua Brown.
25-year-old Joshua Brown.(Manchester Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A fight between two co-workers ended with one man arrested, and another in the hospital for a severe laceration to the face.

Police say they responded to the ADUSA Warehouse, 1315 Tolland Turnpike, earlier this morning for a report of an assault.

Police determined a physical altercation had taken place between two employees, with one suffering from a severe laceration to the face from a box cutter.

The victim, a 25-year-old male from Bristol, immediately transported himself to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, 25-year-old Joshua Brown of East Hartford, fled the scene before police arrived.

He was later found at a residence in East Hartford and arrested.

Brown was charged with assault in the first degree and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

