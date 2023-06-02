52-year-old man missing in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Watertown Police are asking for help locating a missing 52-year-old man.

Robert Ventura, of 47 Rockdale Ave., Oakville, was last seen on Wednesday at around 7 p.m.

Ventura is a white male. He is 5′7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a thin build.

Police say Ventura left his residence on foot.

There is no description of the clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200.

