Animal advocate appointed in Beacon Falls animal cruelty case

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - The operator of Beacon Paws, George Meder, was back in court Friday facing two misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals.

In both cases Meder is accused of failing to give dogs proper care after the dogs were injured by another animal.

An I-Team investigation found there have been 5 complaints with the state about a dog either dying or being injured at Beacon Paws.

Friday the judge granted a request for an animal advocate to be appointed in the case. A court-appointed animal advocate became possible after “Desmond’s Law” passed in 2016. Meder’s attorney argued in court the appointment wasn’t necessary.

“This additional appointment situation, frankly, is a little unusual. I know the legislature passed it, and we both have to deal with it here. I don’t see a need for it here, but it’s a matter discretion,” said defense attorney David Grudberg to the judge.

Members of the animal rights group Desmond’s Army have been at every hearing for Meder.

The appointed animal advocate, Jim Fiore, described what his role would be moving forward.

“We are appointed to represent the interest of justice, what that means is we monitor the case, we do an investigation, and we present the court with whatever information we may find or which we may believe may assist the court in making a determination on how the case should go,” said Fiore.

After the hearing, Meder’s attorney declined the I-Team’s request for comment saying he would only answer questions if they were off the record.

Meder is due back in court in early August.

