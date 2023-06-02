Bear killed from vehicle strike in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bear died as a result of being hit by a driver in New Hartford, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said that their preliminary information showed that on Friday just before 9:30 a.m., a driver hit the bear on Litchfield Turnpike.

“New Hartford officers responded to the scene,” state police said. “The operator of the vehicle reported no injuries. The bear is deceased.”

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was said to have been advised of the incident and took the bear’s remains.

The scene has since cleared.

