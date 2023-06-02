Contests
Deadly accident involving a car and scooter in Hamden

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - According to police, there was a two car crash that led to the death of a 36-year old woman.

The incident happened on Thursday June 1 in the area of Morse Street and Winchester Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The car was identified as a Nissan Sentra belonging to 32-year old Ocie Rivers.

Rivers did not sustain any injuries and remained at the scene.

The victim was identified as Tanisha Wilson, 36, of New Haven.

Wilson was unresponsive at the scene and later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

She later died of her injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-230-4000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

