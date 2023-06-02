Debt ceiling bill heads to President Biden’s desk

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Just days ahead of the deadline, Senate avoided a first-ever U.S. default by passing a bill late Thursday night to suspend the nation’s debt limit.

While some lawmakers were pleased with the measure, others voiced their dissatisfaction, including legislators from Connecticut.

With the Senate giving the bill a green light, it’s now on the way to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

The measure will run through January 1st, 2025.

President Biden says he looks forward to “signing this bill into law as soon as possible”, adding he plans to address the nation today regarding the debt deal.

The timeframe to pass the bill was coming to an end, and there was little room for error, putting pressure on both parties to act quickly.

The Senate voted 63-to-36, giving legislators enough votes to pass the debt ceiling agreement Thursday night.

In addition to passing the debt limit, the bill puts a cap on non-defense spending, while also expanding work requirements for some food stamp recipients.

Some COVID-19 relief funds were also scaled back, according to the agreement.

The bill faced criticism from both the far left and far right, but ultimately won support from a majority of lawmakers on both sides.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal released a statement saying in part, “I voted for this debt ceiling deal—unenthusiastically. In the future, Congress can’t allow the credit of the United States to be held ransom by Republicans... The debt ceiling must be eliminated.”

Sen. Chris Murphy also commented on the agreement, adding, “Whether or not we pay our bills should never have been up for negotiation, but I appreciate that President Biden kept Speaker McCarthy’s most extreme demands out of the final agreement.”

To get the bill over the finish line, lawmakers raced against the clock to prevent a default ahead of a June 5th deadline, which was the date the Treasury Department warned it would no longer be able to pay all of the nation’s obligations in full.

