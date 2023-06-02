Dolphins spotted in Long Island Sound

(WFSB) - Boaters in Long Island sound spotted several dolphins on Thursday morning.

Michael Johnson uploaded a video of them to the Boaters of Long Island Sound Facebook group.

Johnson shared the video with Channel 3.

He said the dolphins were seen on the eastern side of the sound.

Dolphins are no strangers to Connecticut waters.

Last summer, a dolphin made its way up a river to Norwich and was spotted jumping out of the water at the Norwich Marina.

