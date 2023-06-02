Contests
Dolphins spotted in Long Island Sound

Michael Johnson posted a video to social media of dolphins on the eastern side of Long Island Sound the morning of May 31.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Boaters in Long Island sound spotted several dolphins on Thursday morning.

Michael Johnson uploaded a video of them to the Boaters of Long Island Sound Facebook group.

Johnson shared the video with Channel 3.

He said the dolphins were seen on the eastern side of the sound.

Dolphins are no strangers to Connecticut waters.

Last summer, a dolphin made its way up a river to Norwich and was spotted jumping out of the water at the Norwich Marina.

