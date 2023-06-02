Contests
Family Friday: Trails, treats & duck races to kick off June

Trails, treats & duck races to kick off June
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - The first weekend of June is here, and local events are giving us a taste of summer. So, whether you want to get outdoors or binge the best bites around, here’s some great happenings over the next few days.

Connecticut Trails Day

  • June 3 & 4
  • Over 100 participating trails
  • Hikes, Nature walks, bike rides, etc.

18th Annual Duck Day – Duck Festival & Race

  • Sunday, June 4
  • Maple Street, Naugatuck
  • 11:00am – 4:00pm
  • Duck race: 2:00pm
  • So many prizes up for grabs

Torrington Strawberry Festival

  • Saturday, June 3
  • Coe Memorial Park
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Strawberry treats, music, train rides, vendors & more

