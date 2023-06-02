Family Friday: Trails, treats & duck races to kick off June
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - The first weekend of June is here, and local events are giving us a taste of summer. So, whether you want to get outdoors or binge the best bites around, here’s some great happenings over the next few days.
- June 3 & 4
- Over 100 participating trails
- Hikes, Nature walks, bike rides, etc.
18th Annual Duck Day – Duck Festival & Race
- Sunday, June 4
- Maple Street, Naugatuck
- 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Duck race: 2:00pm
- So many prizes up for grabs
Torrington Strawberry Festival
- Saturday, June 3
- Coe Memorial Park
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Strawberry treats, music, train rides, vendors & more
