Family Friday: Trails, treats & duck races to kick off June

The first weekend of June is here, and local events are giving us a taste of summer. So, whether you want to get outdoors or binge the best bites around, here's some great happenings over the next few days.

Connecticut Trails Day

June 3 & 4

Over 100 participating trails

Hikes, Nature walks, bike rides, etc.

18th Annual Duck Day – Duck Festival & Race

Sunday, June 4

Maple Street, Naugatuck

11:00am – 4:00pm

Duck race: 2:00pm

So many prizes up for grabs

Torrington Strawberry Festival

Saturday, June 3

Coe Memorial Park

10:00am – 4:00pm

Strawberry treats, music, train rides, vendors & more

