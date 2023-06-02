Hartford police work to identify suspect after deadly double shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A female victim died in a double shooting in Hartford late Thursday night.

Police say they responded to the area of Westland Street after receiving calls for a female victim with gunshot wounds.

Two shooting victims arrived at St. Francis Hospital in separate cars a short time later.

A 32-year-old woman from Hartford identified as Shadarean Ellison was pronounced deceased after arriving at the hospital.

Police say a male victim in his 40s suffered non-life-threatening injuries and he is expected to survive.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert spoke to the media at a press conference at 5 a.m.

“I can say with some confidence that the female was targeted, the shooting was up close and personal. It does not look like the male was an intended victim at this point”.

Lt. Boisvert went on to provide more details regarding Thursday night’s homicide: “The shooter approached on foot, walked up to the female, and shot her numerous times. That’s why we believe that this might have been a targeted attack.”

A group of about five people was gathered on Westland Street when the shooting occurred, according to police.

As part of the this homicide investigation, Eyewitness News witnessed police at the scene collecting evidence.

A search of the area found a number of shell casings located on the sidewalk and a nearby parking lot.

“We have a lot of work to do. There is a lot of crime scene evidence to process, and our Major Crimes Division will be doing a through inspection of video cameras in the area, with the hopes of identifying suspect information,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert added.

Hartford Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-722-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.