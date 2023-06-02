Hartford Police investigating shooting on Brook Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Brook Street.

Police originally responded to Hartford Hospital at around 5:40 p.m. after a gunshot wound victim arrived for treatment.

Police say the victim is a man in his 30s.

He suffered from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were able to determine the shooting occurred in the area of 47/49 Brook Street.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

