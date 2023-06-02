Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Hartford Police investigating shooting on Brook Street

Hartford police cruiser
Hartford police cruiser(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Brook Street.

Police originally responded to Hartford Hospital at around 5:40 p.m. after a gunshot wound victim arrived for treatment.

Police say the victim is a man in his 30s.

He suffered from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were able to determine the shooting occurred in the area of 47/49 Brook Street.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Bruce Michaud is wanted by state police.
State police seek escapee with lengthy criminal history
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be hot with a chance for isolated storms.
Technical Discussion: Record warmth & storms to end the week... then a BIG drop in temperature!

Latest News

Watertown Police Department is attempting to locate Robert Ventura DOB 10/25/1971 of 47...
52-year-old man missing in Watertown
Vote held in Newtown on potentially banning two books
Newtown school board voting on potential ban of two books
What to plant in June
SOMETHING’S GROWING: Madison Earth Care talks about what to plant in June
SOMETHING'S GROWING: Madison Earth Care