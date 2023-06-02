Contests
It’s National Doughnut Day

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Friday marked National Doughnut Day, and Connecticut’s eateries celebrated.

A few doughnut stops in the state offered up freebies and deals on June 2.

  • Dunkin’ - Free doughnut with every purchase
  • Krispy Kreme - Free donut or $2 original glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen

A debate raged on the Channel 3 Facebook page over which Connecticut business served the best doughnuts.

The Salvation Army came up with the day in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to solders during World War I.

National Day Calendar said the day began as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army. The goal of the 1938 fundraiser was to help the needy during the Great Depression.

