Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Lawmakers debate raising kindergarten starting age

Kindergarten (file)
Kindergarten (file)(Pexels)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill up for discussion by lawmakers would raise the starting age for kindergarten in Connecticut.

House Bill 6880, “An Act Concerting Assorted Revisions and Additions to the Education Statutes,” would raise the starting age from 5 years old by Jan. 1 of an upcoming school year to 5 years old by Sept. 1.

The way things stand now, children can start kindergarten as early as 4.

Advocates for the new bill argued that it would allow children to enter school older and more prepared.

“This bill has many important provisions teachers have long advocated for including making sure children start kindergarten at age 5 and ensuring our youngest students can learn through developmentally appropriate, play-based strategies,” said Kate Dias, president, Connecticut Education Association.

The CEA said the bill would:

  • Require the incorporation of play-based learning in pre-K and kindergarten and permit it to be incorporated into grades 1 through 5.
  • Raise the kindergarten start age to age 5 by Sept. 1 rather than by Jan. 1.
  • Change the teacher evaluation and support program system by eliminating the assignment of four performance ratings, which enables an overhaul of teacher evaluation by the State Board of Education.
  • Prohibit edTPA from being used to determine qualifications for teacher certification.
  • Require school districts to conduct exit surveys of teachers who leave the district, including ascertaining why a teacher is leaving the district or the profession.
  • Align labor law affecting teachers with that pertaining to other public employees.
  • Extend flexibility for school district superintendents to allow teachers with elementary certification to also teach kindergarten.
  • Add paraprofessionals to professional development and evaluation committees and pupil personnel teams that address services for students who receive special education and also provide paras with professional development in social-emotional learning.

Take a look at how the bill is worded below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday morning on the Water Street Bridge.
Driver swims to shore after car plunges off bridge in Norwich
Friday futurecast storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth & storms to end the work week... then a BIG drop in temperature!

Latest News

State budget and gun violence action with less than a week left in the legislative session
State budget, gun violence bill in focus with less than a week to go for this legislative session
State budget and gun violence action with less than a week left in the legislative session
VIDEO: State budget and gun violence action with less than a week left in the legislative session
Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about an affordable housing bill and how no...
CT's latest headlines with Dan Haar
Former lawmaker sentenced for COVID money theft
VIDEO: Former lawmaker sentenced for COVID money theft