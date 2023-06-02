Man shot on Brook Street in Hartford
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot on Brook Street in Hartford late Thursday night.
According to police, they responded to Hartford Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.
They said they later learned that the man had been shot on Brook Street and was taken to the hospital.
They only identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He’s expected to be ok.
No other details were released.
