Man shot on Brook Street in Hartford

A man was shot on Brook Street in Hartford late Thursday night.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot on Brook Street in Hartford late Thursday night.

According to police, they responded to Hartford Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.

They said they later learned that the man had been shot on Brook Street and was taken to the hospital.

They only identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He’s expected to be ok.

No other details were released.

