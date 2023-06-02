Man shot on Brook Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot on Brook Street in Hartford late Thursday night.

According to police, they responded to Hartford Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim.

They said they later learned that the man had been shot on Brook Street and was taken to the hospital.

They only identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He’s expected to be ok.

No other details were released.

