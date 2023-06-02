Contests
Middletown Pride steps off on Saturday

Middletown kicks off Pride Month with flag raising
By Bryant Reed
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Pride flags are being raised all through Middletown as the largest pride march in Connecticut steps off Saturday.

Twenty-to-thirty thousand people are expected for a big turnout.

Middletown will be covered in rainbow colors and their calls for equal rights will be as loud as they’ve ever been.

It took only 5 years for the Middletown Pride Parade to become the most attended in the state.

There will be a march and rally, along with several concerts and a drag artist story hour.

The march starts at 1 p.m. and goes for a mile, straight down Main Street.

Eyewitness News had the chance to talk to the founder of Middletown Pride, Christopher Forte.

He said marches and celebrations like on Saturday are more than just an opportunity to showcase who you really are. It’s a chance to amplify community voices and demonstrate to everybody, that it’s okay to be yourself and celebrate others in a safe space.

“As hard as it is to be an adult in our community, it’s extra hard to be a kid right now in school seeing all these things to be a trans kid or a non-binary kid. So, what we’re hearing from the community is they want to see us, see queer joy. See moments where we’re a gathering and accepting community. But we’re safe to do it and you can be successful, out, you can be yourself and you can be embarrassed for it,” said Forte.

All the details for Middletown Pride can be found HERE.

