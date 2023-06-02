Mohegan Tribe wins bid for St. Bernard School

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Saint Bernard Catholic School in Uncasville has a new owner.

This morning at auction the Mohegan Tribe walked away as the top bidder of the school.

Even though a new name will be on the deed, St. Bernard will operate more or less the same for another 20 years.

Mohegan won the auction with a bid of $6,550,000. For that, they get the school and the land it sits on.

As part of the deal, the school will stay open and run just like it has for another two decades.

Mohegan wasn’t the only one after the school.

Multiple groups of alumni tried to buy it too.

None of them won, but they consider their job done now that the school will stay open for the foreseeable future.

“With Mohegan as now the owners, the school is in great shape for years to come because I know they will be fantastic partners. So we are happy,” said Bill Buscetto, St. Bernard Alum. “We just wanted to make sure the school was going to be there for a long, long time.”

The deal is not quite done yet. A bankruptcy judge still must approve the transfer.

