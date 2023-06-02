Contests
Naugatuck police warn of potential street takeover tonight

By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police say there is a possibility of a possible vehicle meetup tonight at Naugatuck Walmart.

The street takeover is supposedly scheduled for around 7 p.m.

The business owner in partnership with the Naugatuck Police Department has requested that the public not attend this unsanctioned event.

According to police, business has not given authorization for this meetup.

Naugatuck Police Officers will have a presence and enforcement action may be taken.

Police continue to inform the public that many of these vehicle meetups have descended in disorder and general lawlessness.

