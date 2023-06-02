People trapped in partial building collapse in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People were said to be trapped in what was reported to be a partial building collapse in New Haven on Friday.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street.

Mayor Justin Elicker told Channel 3 that there were no fatalities. However, he said there were injuries.

Fontana called it a “busy situation” and could not yet release any details.

