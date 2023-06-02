Person struck by vehicle in Torrington
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a vehicle in Torrington on Friday morning.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the incident happened on State Road 800, also known as Winsted Road, at Kennedy Road around 9:25 a.m.
Winsted Road was closed as of 9:40 a.m.
There’s no word on how badly the pedestrian was hurt.
No other details were released.
