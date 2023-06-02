Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Person struck by vehicle in Torrington

A person was struck by a vehicle on SR 800, Winsted Road, in Torrington the morning of June 2,...
A person was struck by a vehicle on SR 800, Winsted Road, in Torrington the morning of June 2, according to the Department of Transportation.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a vehicle in Torrington on Friday morning.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the incident happened on State Road 800, also known as Winsted Road, at Kennedy Road around 9:25 a.m.

Winsted Road was closed as of 9:40 a.m.

There’s no word on how badly the pedestrian was hurt.

No other details were released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday morning on the Water Street Bridge.
Driver swims to shore after car plunges off bridge in Norwich
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
Friday futurecast storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth & storms to end the work week... then a BIG drop in temperature!

Latest News

Send us your graduation photos
Send us your 2023 graduation photos
Police lights (file)
Possible serious injuries reported in Manchester crash that closed highway ramp
Barrows STEM Academy in North Windham - WFSB
Vehicle fire forces STEM school in North Windham to close for the day
Barrows STEM Academy in North Windham - WFSB
SCENE VIDEO: Vehicle fire forces STEM school in North Windham to close for the day