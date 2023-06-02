Contests
Possible serious injuries reported in Manchester crash that closed highway ramp

Police lights (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Injuries, possibly serious, were reported in a crash that closed a highway ramp in Manchester on Friday morning.

According to state police, the crash closed the exit 62 off ramp from Interstate 84 west to Interstate 384 east.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes,” state police told Channel 3. “We are unable to anticipate the duration of the ramp closure at this time.”

No other details were released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

