Special Olympics torch run makes way across CT

The Special Olympics torch run is making its way across CT.
By Bryant Reed
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Special Olympics torch run is making its way across CT.

Special Olympics athletes, in partnership with police departments around the state, ran from Naugatuck, Plymouth, Enfield, and North Branford, carrying, then passing off, the Special Olympics torch, the ‘Flame of Hope’.

“When you meet an athlete, and you see the look on their eyes, and the way they describe these sports, then you’ll be a fan. It happened to me many, many years ago, and I’ve been hooked ever since. There’s nothing more emotional than being at one of these events,” said Christopher Chute, Director, Special Olympics Torch Run.

It is the first time all events are completely in-person since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the competition to go virtual.

The Special Olympic summer games kick off this weekend with over 1,600 athletes competing.

“I do this to stay fit, stay in shape. When Covid hit, we couldn’t do anything. Everything was Zoom, but now, since we’re all back together, I love it, and it’s the best thing in the world to do,” said Raishaun Holloway, Track & Field Athlete.

It was West Hartford Police who ran alongside Raishaun, crossing the finish line together.

Fairfield University is where the torch will end up Friday afternoon before the games kick off on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

