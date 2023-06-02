State budget, last-minute bills discussed as end of legislative session nears

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The legislative session will be over in four, but there’s plenty of work that still needs to be done.

The state budget must be finalized, and bills need to be voted on.

Lawmakers are hammering out last-minute bills.

Bears have been a talker. The bill doesn’t allow a hunt but gives homeowners the right to shoot if they feel threatened.

Connecticut needs more housing. The bill being voted on helps protect tenants’ rights but does little to push construction, especially affordable housing.

Nonprofits will get more money but not what they wanted. Group home workers looking for higher wages may also be disappointed.

But there is more in the budget for education to help hire more teachers and more funds for higher education, such as UConn, state and community colleges. But again, not as much as requested.

Lawmakers still need to vote on a budget.

“I want to make sure we honor the guardrails. We don’t play any games around that. I want to make sure we have the biggest middle class tax cut,” Lamont said.

The governor’s tax cuts give $250 for single filers earning up to $150,000 and $500 for joint filers earning up to $250,000.

The cuts benefit roughly a million tax filers.

The budget is bipartisan, but Republicans want to know what’s in the implementer, a technical measure, but one lawmakers use to settle scores and do favors.

“I do have concerns that if that implementer becomes too unwieldy, we can lose all Republican support,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora (R – Minority Leader).

There is also more money for mental services to help students and more access to birth control.

Lamont’s gun safety bill has passed the house. It may be taken up in the Senate Friday night or Saturday. A vote on the budget is expected Monday.

