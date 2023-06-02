Vehicle fire forces STEM school in North Windham to close for the day

NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire near a school in North Windham forced the school to close for the day.

Superintendent Tracy Youngberg said the fire was near the CH Barrows STEM Academy on Friday morning.

“The fire is out, but at 7:15 a.m., the fire marshal directed us to close the Barrows STEM Academy for today, Friday, June 2,” Youngberg said. “This does not impact any schools other than Barrows. All other district schools are open [Friday].”

The superintendent said that bus drivers who have already picked up students for Barrows will bring them back to their bus stops.

“Barrows parents should go to their child’s bus stop to pick up their child,” she said. “Please note bus drivers will not leave children unattended.”

The cause for the fire was not released. There’s also no word on any injuries from it.

