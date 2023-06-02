Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Vehicle fire forces STEM school in North Windham to close for the day

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire near a school in North Windham forced the school to close for the day.

Superintendent Tracy Youngberg said the fire was near the CH Barrows STEM Academy on Friday morning.

“The fire is out, but at 7:15 a.m., the fire marshal directed us to close the Barrows STEM Academy for today, Friday, June 2,” Youngberg said. “This does not impact any schools other than Barrows.  All other district schools are open [Friday].”

The superintendent said that bus drivers who have already picked up students for Barrows will bring them back to their bus stops.

“Barrows parents should go to their child’s bus stop to pick up their child,” she said. “Please note bus drivers will not leave children unattended.”

The cause for the fire was not released. There’s also no word on any injuries from it.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday morning on the Water Street Bridge.
Driver swims to shore after car plunges off bridge in Norwich
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
Friday futurecast storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth & storms to end the work week... then a BIG drop in temperature!

Latest News

Brook Street in Hartford - shooting - wfsb
Hartford Police investigating shooting on Brook Street
Your Friday morning update
Friday futurecast storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Record warmth & storms to end the work week... then a BIG drop in temperature!
Wethersfield High School seniors team up for cabaret for a cause
GREAT KIDS: Wethersfield High School seniors team up for cabaret for a cause