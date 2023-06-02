Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

World War II veteran gets 100th birthday wish of a hamburger and milkshake

A World War II veteran from Nebraska requested a hamburger and strawberry milkshake to celebrate his 100th birthday. (Source: KOLN)
By John Grinvalds and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A World War II veteran had a simple request for celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Alfred Zieg said he wished for a hamburger and a strawberry milkshake from Runza restaurants to celebrate his 100th birthday.

And his friends at Trinity Lutheran Church were able to make that wish come true with the help of workers at a Lincoln-area Runza restaurant.

This week, the restaurant shared a video of Zieg being greeted with balloons, cake, a card, and receiving his hamburger and strawberry milkshake.

“We are honored to have served him his 100th birthday meal,” the restaurant shared online. “What a guy.”

The Runza team said they also gave Zieg a $100 gift card in honor of this birthday.

Minister Greg Rathke said the 100-year-old remains very sharp and remembers his war experiences.

Zieg ran radar on the USS Wasatch, an important command ship in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

child care worker bonuses news conference - WFSB
Child care workers get bonus payments from the state
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven on June 2.
8 people hurt in partial building collapse in New Haven
Drone3 shot of the Connecticut shoreline.
I-TEAM: Multiple insurance companies are no longer selling homeowners policies along the shoreline
Tracking when the storms will end, and a look ahead at April-like temps
Technical Discussion: The 1st weekend of June will feel like April!
FILE - This file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form.
Tax return preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden celebrates a ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 800 hurt after 2 trains derail in India
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Chase says online banking issue now resolved after bug causes double transactions and fees
FILE - Javier Castellano, atop Mage, third from left, is seen behind with others behind the...
Churchill Downs moves meet to Ellis Park to examine protocols following 12 horse deaths