Eight displaced following fire at Hartford building

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a building on Albany Ave. Saturday morning displacing eight people.

The fire started shortly before 3:42 a.m. at a mixed-use commercial building on 700 Albany Ave.

Crews encountered heavy fire on the first floor of the building.

No one was found trapped in the building and the fire was extinguished.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

A total of four families, six adults and two children, were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them with housing.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

