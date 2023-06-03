Man smiles at police, then points apparent silver revolver at them

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 3 Meriden Police Officers were walking back to their cruisers after responding to an incident at the old Meriden Hospital on Cook Ave. and Orange Street when a motorist made eye contact with them, smiling and waving what appeared to be a silver revolver.

The motorist, 37-year-old Mohammed Baakrime, was traveling south on Cook Ave. in a Dodge Caliber.

As Baakrime passed the officers, it appeared that the barrel end of the silver revolver was aimed in the direction of the officers, police said.

Mohammed then made an abrupt U-turn by Summer Street, heading back in the direction of the officers.

The officers took cover behind their cruisers as Baakrime’s intentions were unclear.

As he passed, Baakrime again brandished the silver revolver.

The officers called out to him as he stopped at a red light to pull his vehicle over. Baakrime instead continued north up Cook Ave. towards W. Main Street, according to police.

One officer attempted to catch up to Baakrime to conduct a motor vehicle stop.

As they approached the crest of the hill, Baakrime made another abrupt U-turn, traveling south down Cook Ave.

He then approached the intersection of Cook Ave. and Hanover St., took a left turn through a red light, and brandished the apparent firearm at a fourth officer who was on a traffic control assignment.

The chase led to Perkins Square and up East Main Street where officers deployed stop sticks across the road.

Baakrime’s vehicle came to an abrupt stop.

Officers took Baakrime into custody and located what turned out to be a fake silver revolver, a combination lighter/laser.

Baakrime was charged with brandishing a facsimile firearm, engaging police in pursuit, and failure to drive in proper lane, among other charges.

He was held on a $250,000 surety bond and was issued a court date of 06/15/2023.

