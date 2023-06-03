Contests
Meriden Police: 22-year-old arrested after shooting into occupied home

Juan Gomez D.O.B. 09/17/2000.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Meriden Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who fired a gun into a home with three people inside.

Police say the incident occurred back in December 2022.

Police had been called to a residence on Park Avenue shortly after 11 pm on a report of shots being fired into a home.

A single round had been shot through the two front doors, passing through a living room and into a bedroom, becoming lodged into a wall.

Three people were home at the time but nobody was struck, police said.

Moments later, a car came to a stop after crashing on Broad Street and Westfield Road.

The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car and fled the scene.

These two incidents were determined to be connected.

After a lengthy investigation, police developed a suspect, 22-year-old Juan Gomez.

Police believe Gomez had a problem with one resident’s boyfriend and decided to handle the conflict by shooting into the girlfriend’s home.

An arrest warrant was approved for Gomez and served to him on 05/26/2023 at Meriden Superior Court.

“Gomez is currently in the custody of the CT Department of Corrections pending several open arrest cases including one case involving an arrest for a previous weapon charge,” police said.

Gomez was charged with conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree, conspiracy to commit illegal discharge of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment, among other charges.

He is being held on a $375,400 bond.

