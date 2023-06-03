Contests
Route 156 in Old Lyme shut down following car accident

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 156 in Old Lyme shut down Saturday following a car accident.

State police say the accident happened on Route 156 at Bill Hill Road.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.

This is a breaking story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest udpates.

