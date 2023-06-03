SOMETHING’S COOKING: Hot Taco in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - One of Connecticut’s “hottest” restaurants puts a delicious twist on traditional Mexican food.

Before you even take a bite, Hot Taco in Cromwell demands your attention.

The graffiti murals outside, and eye-popping artwork on the walls, announce this new restaurant is unique.

The artwork, created by Newington’s Kevin Boudreaux, isn’t the only thing that’s unexpected. Owner Ryan Buchanan decided early on that his restaurant would thrive on a simple motto, “tacos without tradition.”

“Some of the flavors I was introducing kind of shocked people at first. They didn’t really know how to take it. But now it’s definitely caught on and things are going great.”

One of Ryan’s top sellers is the fried chicken BLT taco. A taco with chicken brined in buttermilk, fried to order, with lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, and queso fresco!

But if you’re really hungry, try the OG SoCal burrito!

“It’s a good one,” said Ryan Buchanan. “Not trying to toot my own horn there, but that’s a good burrito.”

The OG SoCal comes with fries, heaps of delicious beef, guacamole, and cheese.

Ryan, a Cromwell native, is proud that his family is boldly feeding other local families.

“It’s a great feeling,” Ryan said. “It’s what I’ve worked my whole life towards. Putting smiles on people’s faces and fulfilling the request of good food is an awesome feeling.”

