‘Suspicious incident’ under investigation in Southbury

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Southbury.

State police, along with Southbury Police were called to 667 S. Britain Road for a suspicious incident.

One person was injured but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Route 172 is currently closed due to this police activity. The road is shut down between Library Road and East Flat Hill Road.

State police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest details.

