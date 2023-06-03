‘Suspicious incident’ under investigation in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Southbury.

State police, along with Southbury Police were called to 667 S. Britain Road for a suspicious incident.

One person was injured but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Route 172 is currently closed due to this police activity. The road is shut down between Library Road and East Flat Hill Road.

State police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.