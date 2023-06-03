Thousands of CT kids will get free summer camp thanks to state program

(WFSB) - Summer camp season is just around the corner, and thousands of kids will now get to go to camp for free thanks to a state program.

In just a few weeks, the YMCA Camp Mataucha will be filled with hundreds of kids.

“We have archery, we have boating, we have high ropes, field games, arts and crafts, and a lot of other activities for the kids,” said James O’Rourke, Greater Waterbury YMCA CEO.

O’Rourke said now they’ll be able to welcome even more kids, thanks to the latest round of funding from the Connecticut Summer Enrichment Program.

The program awarded more than $13 million in grants to 110 organizations this year.

Camp Mataucha received around $50,000, which will help cover 25 camp scholarships.

“We work directly with the school system and ask them if they can identify students that need the camp experience, then we get them the camp application and we award those scholarships to them,” O’Rourke said.

At the capitol, Governor Ned Lamont and other lawmakers held a press conference Friday to celebrate Youth Camp Advocacy Day.

Since the summer enrichment program was launched in 2021, the state has dedicated $33 million.

The money comes from federal COVID-19 relief money.

“It’s about camaraderie. It’s about learning. It’s about sports and what you can do together as being a team,” Lamont said.

The purpose of the program is to help students whose education was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Which is why the Waterbury YMCA will also use the funds to hire two new staff members called “Camp Engagement Specialists.”

“What we learned through COVID is that socialization wasn’t there. We’re trying to make sure that we have staff here to support kids who are coming to camp and it’s their first experience,” O’Rourke said.

If you’d like to sign up your child for one of these camps, you can find more information on summerct.org.

