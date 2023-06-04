Driver dies after crashing into pole, house in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich fire officials say a driver has died after crashing into a utility pole and house early Sunday morning.

The Norwich Fire Department responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Stonington Road around 1:54 a.m. for a reported car versus pole, into a building with fire.

Norwich police were the first to arrive on scene and reported that the vehicle had struck the garage and was smoking, but there was no fire.

The vehicle was on its side and the driver was trapped, officials said.

The vehicle had to be stabilized because it was not fully touching the ground and the garage was structurally damaged.

When the vehicle was stabilized, and the roof was removed, emergency personnel determined the driver did not have a pulse.

The driver was quickly removed from the vehicle and was transported to Backus Hospital via ambulance.

According to fire officials, the driver succumbed to their injuries despite lifesaving efforts.

Officials have not identified the driver.

The state DOT and Norwich Public Utilities were called to the scene for the damaged pole, and a Norwich building official was called to assess the garage’s damage.

No other information was immediately available.

