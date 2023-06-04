Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm fire at a condo on Evergreen Avenue.
Firefighters are searching the condo. Channel 3 witnessed them pull out at last one person from the building.
Witnesses say they have seen multiple people pulled out of the building.
Channel 3 obtained video of the rescue efforts.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
