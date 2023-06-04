Contests
Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building

Dozens of firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm fire at a condo on Evergreen Avenue.
By Zoe Strothers and Mike Cerullo
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm fire at a condo on Evergreen Avenue.

Firefighters are searching the condo. Channel 3 witnessed them pull out at last one person from the building.

Witnesses say they have seen multiple people pulled out of the building.

Channel 3 obtained video of the rescue efforts.

Dozens of firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm fire at a condo on Evergreen Avenue. 🎥: Amom

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

