Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm fire at a condo on Evergreen Avenue.

Firefighters are searching the condo. Channel 3 witnessed them pull out at last one person from the building.

Witnesses say they have seen multiple people pulled out of the building.

Channel 3 obtained video of the rescue efforts.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

