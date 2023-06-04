Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Middletown Police: Hartford Ave. closed due to serious motorcycle accident

The Middletown Police Department is on scene with a motor vehicle accident on Hartford Ave.
The Middletown Police Department is on scene with a motor vehicle accident on Hartford Ave.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Part of Hartford Ave. in Middletown is closed due to a serious motorcycle accident.

The road is closed from Route 9 and Main Street.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to the Emergency Department at Middlesex Hospital and then sent to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar for a head injury.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The crash is currently under investigation and police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact MPD at their routine number (860-638-4000).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This incident happened before 9:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Winsted Road near Kennedy Road.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Torrington
‘Suspicious incident’ under investigation in Southbury
‘Suspicious incident’ under investigation in Southbury
Mohammed Baakrime (DOB 12/15/1985)
Man smiles at police, then points apparent silver revolver at them
FORECAST: Our Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Stays Put For The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: Our Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Stays Put For The Week Ahead!
Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building
Thirteen hospitalized following fire at Hartford apartment complex

Latest News

FORECAST: Our Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Stays Put For The Week Ahead!
Technical Discussion: Our Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Stays Put For The Week Ahead!
10th annual Little Poland Festival takes place in New Britain
10th annual Little Poland Festival takes place in New Britain
10th annual Little Poland Festival takes place in New Britain
10th annual Little Poland Festival takes place in New Britain
Police lights generic
Head-on collision, car fire closes Route 156 in Old Lyme