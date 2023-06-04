Middletown Police: Hartford Ave. closed due to serious motorcycle accident

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Part of Hartford Ave. in Middletown is closed due to a serious motorcycle accident.

The road is closed from Route 9 and Main Street.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to the Emergency Department at Middlesex Hospital and then sent to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar for a head injury.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The crash is currently under investigation and police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact MPD at their routine number (860-638-4000).

