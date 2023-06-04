Contests
North Branford woman arrested for wrong-way driving while intoxicated

22-year-old Daria McCabe.
22-year-old Daria McCabe.(CT State Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old woman from North Branford has been arrested for driving the wrong way on the highway while intoxicated.

A State Police officer said they responded to I-91 North prior to exit 13 in North Haven at around 2:33 a.m. to assist with a motor vehicle stop for a wrong-way driver.

When state police arrived, Daria Rae McCabe was stopped in the left lane facing oncoming traffic.

Police say her eyes were bloodshot and glossy and alcohol could be smelled coming from her breath.

McCabe agreed to field sobriety tests, which she failed, according to police.

McCabe was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and reckless driving.

She was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is set to appear in court June 16.

