Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says

A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A scuba diver in an Oklahoma lake discovered a gas grenade while under the lake’s surface, according to authorities.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the scuba diver saying he had found a type of bomb or smoke grenade while diving in Lake Murray.

Deputies arrived at the location and determined the device the diver had found was a live CS gas grenade.

Officials called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad who also confirmed the device was a CS gas grenade from around the early 2000s.

The team collected the grenade with plans to detonate it offsite.

The sheriff’s office praised the diver for locating the grenade and involving the authorities to properly dispose of it.

Officials also said others who happen upon potentially dangerous devices should contact the proper authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This incident happened before 9:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Winsted Road near Kennedy Road.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Torrington
‘Suspicious incident’ under investigation in Southbury
‘Suspicious incident’ under investigation in Southbury
Mohammed Baakrime (DOB 12/15/1985)
Man smiles at police, then points apparent silver revolver at them
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Our Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Stays Put For The Week Ahead!
Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building
Thirteen hospitalized following fire at Hartford apartment complex

Latest News

Police lights generic
Head-on collision, car fire closes Route 156 in Old Lyme
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Our Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Stays Put For The Week Ahead!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building
Thirteen hospitalized following fire at Hartford apartment complex