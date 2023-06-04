Search for missing CT woman in Japan suspended

Conn. (WFSB) - The search for a missing woman in Japan has been suspended.

Patricia Wu-Murad, also known as Pattie, was reported missing by local police in Japan on April 10.

She was hiking the Kumano Kodo trail and was last seen checking out of the Mandokoro guest house, according to her family.

Her family was notified she was missing by the U.S. Embassy on April 14.

Pattie’s daughter Murphy Murad set up a GoFundMe to fund search efforts for her mother. Murphy has also been updating the GoFundMe with the latest on their efforts.

The family has been working with police in Japan along with search teams from the U.S. and Japan to find Pattie.

Members from both teams say this has been one of the most extensive searches they’ve seen.

According to Murphy’s GoFundMe, two members from the U.S. team said due to the amount of work that has been conducted, and how few leads turned up, they are not allocating anymore resources to find Pattie and suspended the search on May 30.

“If we had time, resources and financial capacity to search every trail in the area with as much and precision as we did this one, we would,” one of the members of the team said according to Murphy’s GoFundMe.

The teams offered if there were new leads in the case they would volunteer to start searching for Pattie again.

The GoFundMe is no longer accepting donations as of June 10. Murphy said additional funds will be set aside in the event they find new information in Pattie’s case.

“As heartbreaking as it is to have come up empty handed, all of these comments are thanks to you. The amount of work we were able to accomplish would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our family, friends, community, and the remarkable individuals we encountered in Totsukawa.”

We spoke with Pattie’s family back in April.

