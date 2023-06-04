Waterbury police investigate homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Waterbury Sunday morning.

Waterbury police responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Division Street around 5:00 a.m. on a shots fired call.

Police found an unoccupied vehicle in the road along with evidence of shots fired.

Police determined the victim was at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Waterbury, was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not identified the victim.

The scene on North Main Street and Division Street is still being actively investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

