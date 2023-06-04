Contests
“You all will be killed”: Hamden man pleads guilty to mailing over 100 threatening letters

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 43-year-old Garrett Santillo pleaded guilty on Thursday to mailing over 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges, and other public officials and individuals in Connecticut.

According to court documents, Santillo sent these letters between December 2021 and June 2022.

The letters contained threatening and hateful statements, including threats of violence.

He also sent a threatening letter to a Justice of the United States Supreme Court and a United States Supreme Court Justice Nominee.

The letters included statements such as, “If you don’t obey what this letter says, you along with others including [name redacted] and people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed!!”

Santillo was released on a $100,000 bond in July 2022.

On Thursday he pleaded guilty to one count of mailing threatening communications to a United States Judge.

He could face up to 10 years in prison.

This was not his first offense. Santillo has been convicted and sentenced for sending threatening letters three times before.

