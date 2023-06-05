Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Higher gas prices may follow oil production cuts

Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices could rise by mid-week, according to GasBuddy.
Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices could rise by mid-week, according to GasBuddy.(Generic)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Oil industry experts warned that higher gas prices may be on the horizon.

OPEC agreed over the weekend to oil production cuts. That was in addition to Saudi Arabia’s cuts next month.

“OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Last time OPEC+ agreed to cut production, it led to a temporarily rally in the price of oil, but as global oil demand hasn’t been as strong as expected, the cut failed to hold oil prices up. OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel.

De Haan said that the OPEC production cut could drive gas prices higher as early as mid-week.

“How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried,” he said. “Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon.”

As of Monday morning, average gasoline price in Hartford actually fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.57 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 418 stations in the city.

GasBuddy reported that prices in Hartford were 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 127.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

It also said that the cheapest station in Hartford was priced at $3.27 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.85 per gallon, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.27 per gallon while the highest was $4.28 per gallon, a difference of $1.01.

The national average price of gasoline fell 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week and averaged $3.51 per gallon as of Monday. The national average was down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 134.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports that covered over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wu-Murad
Search for missing CT woman in Japan suspended
Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building
Thirteen hospitalized following fire at Hartford apartment complex
Mohammed Baakrime (DOB 12/15/1985)
Man smiles at police, then points apparent silver revolver at them
Tuesday afternoon showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Sticks Around For The Week Ahead!
22-year-old Daria McCabe.
North Branford woman arrested for wrong-way driving while intoxicated

Latest News

Tuesday afternoon showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Sticks Around For The Week Ahead!
Your Monday morning update
Tuesday afternoon showers - WFSB
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, cooler pattern sticks around for the week
Eyewitness News Monday morning