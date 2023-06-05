Higher gas prices may follow oil production cuts

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Oil industry experts warned that higher gas prices may be on the horizon.

OPEC agreed over the weekend to oil production cuts. That was in addition to Saudi Arabia’s cuts next month.

“OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Last time OPEC+ agreed to cut production, it led to a temporarily rally in the price of oil, but as global oil demand hasn’t been as strong as expected, the cut failed to hold oil prices up. OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel.

De Haan said that the OPEC production cut could drive gas prices higher as early as mid-week.

“How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried,” he said. “Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon.”

As of Monday morning, average gasoline price in Hartford actually fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.57 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 418 stations in the city.

GasBuddy reported that prices in Hartford were 10.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 127.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

It also said that the cheapest station in Hartford was priced at $3.27 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.85 per gallon, a difference of 58.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.27 per gallon while the highest was $4.28 per gallon, a difference of $1.01.

The national average price of gasoline fell 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week and averaged $3.51 per gallon as of Monday. The national average was down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 134.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports that covered over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

