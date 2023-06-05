Contests
I-TEAM: The best deals to find in June

By Cassidy Williams
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s the first Monday of June, which means it’s time to learn about the best deals this month.

Money-savings expert Bethany Hollars once again shared her secrets on the three categories you should be looking for in June.

1. BBQ Supplies:

“Retailers tend to offer discounts on all things related: grills, charcoal, propane, outdoor cooking supplies. It’s a great time to update your old grill or maybe even purchase a new one,” said Hollars.

2. Home Appliances:

“June is a very popular month for weddings, of course most graduations take place in June as well, so many stores offer deals on those in need of gifts: housewares, appliance,” said Hollars. “Keep an eye out again for items from a previous season, previous year’s models as stores are looking to discount those items and move them off the shelves to make way for new merchandise.”

3. Electronics for Dad:

“Retailers often offer very decent discounts on gifts for dad such as laptops, tablets, headphones, speakers, evening gaming consoles and TVS,” said Hollars. “Oftentimes credit cards will roll out special offers saying if you buy things in certain categories they will automatically give you a discount on your statement, and tech gadgets and electronics tends to be one of those things we see in June. That’s another easy way to save money.”

