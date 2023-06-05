Investigation into partial building collapse in New Haven continues

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is learning more about the partial building collapse in New Haven on Friday.

There is a fence around the construction site on Lafayette Street. All work there is on hold.

Two workers remain in the hospital, and they are both in fair condition, according to officials.

The investigation is going to take some time.

“Secretary came in and said the building collapsed. I said are you kidding me?” said Walter Rubino, a parishioner at St. Anthony’s Church. “We went out here, saw all the commotion.”

Rubino still can’t get over what he saw Friday afternoon.

“Everybody was running around, getting ladders up out everything else. Fire department was quick, very quick,” Rubino said.

Just steps away, a new apartment building under construction on Lafayette Street, suffered a partial collapse.

Crews, who were in the process of pouring roughly 4-million pounds of concrete, tumbled down two stories.

“There are a lot of checks and balances in the way construction is done to avoid this very situation from happening, so it’s really important to understand what occurred here and we’ll be supporting OSHA to make sure that happens,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The city said Seven Concrete LLC of Orange was doing the work Friday.

According to OSHA records, they had been cited and fined roughly $18,000 last summer for a fall at a job site in Stamford.

In New Haven, building officials said they haven’t had any problems with them or the developer RMS Companies, which has built hundreds of new apartments in the Elm City over the last few years.

“I’ve had no issues whatsoever at 188 Lafayette Street and they’ve pretty much been on that block for three years and we’ve had no problems with buildings that RMS put up,” said Bob Dillon, New Haven Building Inspector.

In a statement, RMS Companies said:

“Our thoughts are focused on a full recovery for those who were injured and we greatly appreciate the heroic work of the first responders. We will continue to work with our safety team and all of the appropriate government agencies to fully investigate the incident.”

Yale New Haven Hospital said of the eight workers transported to the hospital, just two remain, and they are both listed in fair condition.

Rubino said those construction workers will stay in his mind for quite some time.

“I used to see the guys all the time, sit over here, eating their lunch,” said Rubino. “I hope those guys are alright. You know I’m in the right place, I can always pray for them.”

OSHA is investigating.

There is a stop work order, and the city building inspector said they have asked the developer to produce a structural engineer along with a drawing to bring back the site to the way it was prior to the pour, adding nothing will start back up until they have that.

