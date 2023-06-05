Contests
Key bills still need voting before legislative session ends

The legislative session ends on Wednesday, giving lawmakers a short window to vote on the state’s budget and decide the fate of several key bills.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are just a handful of days left in the legislative session.

The legislative session ends on Wednesday, giving lawmakers a short window to vote on the state's budget and decide the fate of several key bills.

“I would expect Monday and Tuesday to definitely be after-midnight days,” said Senator Bob Duff, (D), Senate Majority Leader.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff watched the sunrise on his way home Saturday morning after state senators sent a sweeping gun control bill to the governor’s desk.

It would ban open carry, increases penalties for repeat offenders, and requires all ghost guns to be registered, among other provisions.

“We’re going to continue to have better and stronger gun safety laws,” Senator Duff said.

“When you look at over 15 amendments that were offered, and some of them very good ideas. Then it was voted along party lines. it just shows you the divisiveness of this issue,” said Senator Tony Hwang, (R), Connecticut’s 28th Senatorial District.

As Governor Lamont prepares to sign it, attention is shifting back toward the state’s two-year budget.

“We expect the budget to actually pass on a bipartisan basis,” Senator Duff said.

It includes income tax cuts for middle and low-income families, and increased funding for nonprofits, higher education, and public schools.

“I’m extremely encouraged that we will have a budget that will be a compromise that kind of reflects views from all perspectives, we hope, but ultimately it’s going to be determined by the legislative majority,” Senator Hwang added.

The proposed budget has some people upset.

Thousands of caregivers are on strike and are demanding more money.

Meanwhile, several key bills remain up in the air.

Topics range from education to healthcare to housing to transportation.

“I’m hoping that we can all come together, compromise, collaborate, and create solutions that affect all sides of the shareholders,” Senator Hwang added.

“We’ll continue to do everything we need to do until midnight on June 7th when we end,” Senator Duff stated.

