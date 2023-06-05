Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man arrested for milk jug assault

Gregory A. Startz was arrested for assaulting his wife with a milk jug, according to Ledyard...
Gregory A. Startz was arrested for assaulting his wife with a milk jug, according to Ledyard police.(Ledyard police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for what police described as a milk jug assault in Ledyard.

According to Ledyard police, Gregory A. Startz II, 38, attacked his wife with the jug and dumped the milk on her.

Startz’s wife is the one who called police on Sunday.

Officers said when they arrived, they found milk covering the entirety of the dining room and kitchen area of the home.

“After completing an investigation Startz was taken into custody without incident and charged with disorderly conduct,” Ledyard police said.

He was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wu-Murad
Search for missing CT woman in Japan suspended
Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building
Thirteen hospitalized following fire at Hartford apartment complex
Mohammed Baakrime (DOB 12/15/1985)
Man smiles at police, then points apparent silver revolver at them
Tuesday afternoon showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Sticks Around For The Week Ahead!
22-year-old Daria McCabe.
North Branford woman arrested for wrong-way driving while intoxicated

Latest News

A driver slammed into a tree in front of a home in Southington on June 5.
Driver slams into tree in front of Southington home
Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices could rise by mid-week, according to GasBuddy.
Higher gas prices may follow oil production cuts
Tuesday afternoon showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Sticks Around For The Week Ahead!
Your Monday morning update