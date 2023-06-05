Man arrested for milk jug assault

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for what police described as a milk jug assault in Ledyard.

According to Ledyard police, Gregory A. Startz II, 38, attacked his wife with the jug and dumped the milk on her.

Startz’s wife is the one who called police on Sunday.

Officers said when they arrived, they found milk covering the entirety of the dining room and kitchen area of the home.

“After completing an investigation Startz was taken into custody without incident and charged with disorderly conduct,” Ledyard police said.

He was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.

