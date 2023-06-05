Man with warrants for death threats arrested following SWAT response to Southington home

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on a number of arrest warrants was arrested on Friday after a SWAT response to a home in Southington.

The warrants for 32-year-old Jeffrey Colrus included charges in connection to prior death threats.

Police said that on Friday around 5:45 p.m., they were called to an address on Prospect Street. A neighbor reported that they heard loud banging from inside the home, which suggested that a fight had happened.

Beforehand, witnesses reported that they saw a white car parked inside the garage. Police said the car was known to be associated with Colrus who, along with having a history of altercations with the home’s resident, had recently made threats to kill both himself and police.

Officers confirmed through a photo that Colrus was inside the home. They said that prompted the first-arriving officers to establish a perimeter around the home, close the roadway, and activate the department’s SWAT team.

“As a result of earlier complaints handled by Southington police, multiple arrest warrants had already been issued, including charges for threatening to kill the home’s resident,” police said in a news release. “Due to the severity of Colrus’s charges and threats toward the police, the Central Region Emergency Response Team (CR-ERT) responded to the situation. CR-ERT made entry into the home and located the homeowner uninjured.”

Police said Colrus was also located in the home. K9 “Kay” found him hiding. He was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. on Friday without incident.

“As a result of this incident, Colrus was charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct,” police said.

Southington police served three additional arrest warrants for Colrus, which included third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, and second-degree threatening.

All three warrants carried bonds of $10,000 each.

Colrus was given a court date of Monday.

“In addition to warrants in Southington, Colrus was charged by North Branford for failure to appear and currently has pending charges for arrest warrants with Connecticut State Police, Troop F Westbrook, and Meriden Police Department,” Southington police said. “Colrus faces additional charges in Southington for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.”

