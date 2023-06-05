Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man with warrants for death threats arrested following SWAT response to Southington home

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on a number of arrest warrants was arrested on Friday after a SWAT response to a home in Southington.

The warrants for 32-year-old Jeffrey Colrus included charges in connection to prior death threats.

Jeffrey Colrus was arrested following a SWAT response to a home in Southington on June 2.
Jeffrey Colrus was arrested following a SWAT response to a home in Southington on June 2.(Southington police)

Police said that on Friday around 5:45 p.m., they were called to an address on Prospect Street. A neighbor reported that they heard loud banging from inside the home, which suggested that a fight had happened.

Beforehand, witnesses reported that they saw a white car parked inside the garage. Police said the car was known to be associated with Colrus who, along with having a history of altercations with the home’s resident, had recently made threats to kill both himself and police.

Officers confirmed through a photo that Colrus was inside the home. They said that prompted the first-arriving officers to establish a perimeter around the home, close the roadway, and activate the department’s SWAT team.

“As a result of earlier complaints handled by Southington police, multiple arrest warrants had already been issued, including charges for threatening to kill the home’s resident,” police said in a news release. “Due to the severity of Colrus’s charges and threats toward the police, the Central Region Emergency Response Team (CR-ERT) responded to the situation. CR-ERT made entry into the home and located the homeowner uninjured.”

Police said Colrus was also located in the home. K9 “Kay” found him hiding. He was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. on Friday without incident.

“As a result of this incident, Colrus was charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct,” police said.

Southington police served three additional arrest warrants for Colrus, which included third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, and second-degree threatening.

All three warrants carried bonds of $10,000 each.

Colrus was given a court date of Monday.

“In addition to warrants in Southington, Colrus was charged by North Branford for failure to appear and currently has pending charges for arrest warrants with Connecticut State Police, Troop F Westbrook, and Meriden Police Department,” Southington police said. “Colrus faces additional charges in Southington for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wu-Murad
Search for missing CT woman in Japan suspended
Hartford Fire Department responds to 3-alarm fire at condo building
Thirteen hospitalized following fire at Hartford apartment complex
Mohammed Baakrime (DOB 12/15/1985)
Man smiles at police, then points apparent silver revolver at them
Tuesday afternoon showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Sticks Around For The Week Ahead!
22-year-old Daria McCabe.
North Branford woman arrested for wrong-way driving while intoxicated

Latest News

Tuesday afternoon showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Pattern Sticks Around For The Week Ahead!
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Person struck by train in Meriden
Police investigate Waterbury homicide
26-year-old man identified as victim of Waterbury homicide
A driver slammed into a tree in front of a home in Southington on June 5.
Driver killed in crash in front of Southington home