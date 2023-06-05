New Milford police arrest man accused of trafficking girls, selling drugs

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Detectives in New Milford said they arrested a man on trafficking persons and drug charges.

Luis David Torrez had three warrants out for his arrest, New Milford police said.

Luis David Torrez was arrested on charges of trafficking and sexual assault, according to New Milford police. (New Milford police)

On Dec. 8, 2022, New Milford detectives said they received information from Bethel police that three juvenile victims in their jurisdiction received drugs from and had sex with Torrez.

New Milford police said Torrez had recently moved to their town.

The three warrants were issued following their investigation.

Torrez was charged with trafficking persons, risk of injury, second-degree sexual assault, employing a minor in an obscene performance, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, and providing alcohol to a minor.

The warrants each had a bond of $500,000.

However, detectives said they were unable to find the suspect. They worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to track him down.

On May 22, New Milford police said they learned that he was in Colorado. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office reported that it found and took him into custody.

Detectives went to Colorado for Torrez’s extradition.

He was flown back to Connecticut where he was held on a $1.5 million and given a court date of Monday.

